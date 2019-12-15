NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Drae is a neutered mixed male who who was owner surrender. He weighs 57 lbs. and is between 2-4 years old.
NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: He has been at the shelter for a month and a half. Drae loves people and should do fine with most dogs. As always, he would need a meet-and-greet with any potential doggy siblings.
MORE INFORMATION: You can find Drae and other dogs and cats at the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, located at 1901 James River Road. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every day except Sunday. The phone number is 304-696-5551.