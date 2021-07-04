NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Shelby is a 3- to 5-year-old, 51-pound bulldog mix. She was surrendered on June 28.
NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: She is friendly with other dogs and very sweet.
MORE INFORMATION: If interested in adopting a dog or cat, call the shelter for an appointment. The phone number is 304-696-5551. Adoption fee is $125 for dogs and $65 for cats. Adoption applications are required and must be approved to adopt. You can find the adoption application and available animals online at hcwanimalshelter.com.