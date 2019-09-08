Bruno1_01778.jpg

Bruno (Photo by Martha Cummings)

NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Bruno is a Basenji mix male that came into the shelter as a stray. He is around 1-2 years old and weighs 46 pounds.

NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: Bruno has a great personality and loves people. He is neutered and does great with playtime with other dogs.

MORE INFORMATION: You can find Bruno and other dogs/cats at the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, located at 1901 James River Road. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every day except Sunday. The phone number is 304-696-5551. Adoption fees are $95 for dogs. There is a special on cats - any cat already spayed/neutered is $25 and all others will be $45. The fee includes a free wellness exam and a voucher for spay or neuter. Pictures of other dogs are on the shelter's Facebook page.

