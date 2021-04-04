NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Meet Freya! This playful, 74-pound, 1- to 2-year-old girl was surrendered to the shelter when her owner could no longer care for her.
NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: Freya loves other dogs and would love a playful dog friend to wrestle with in her forever home. She likes children, but could accidentally knock down young kids that aren’t steady on their feet. She can’t help it! Life is too exciting! Freya is also reported to be housebroken and crate trained.
MORE INFORMATION: If this energetic girl is what your family needs, submit an adoption application today! The Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, located at 1901 James River Road, currently is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If interested in adopting a dog or cat, call the shelter at 304-696-5551 for an appointment. The adoption fee is $125 for dogs and $65 for cats.
Adoption applications are required and must be approved to adopt. The adoption application and available animals can be found online at hcwanimalshelter.com.