NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Keats is a beautiful male black lab mix. He is between 2-3 years old and weighs approximately 50 pounds.
NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: Keats came in the shelter as a stray about a month ago. Keats has a great demeanor and is dog friendly.
MORE INFORMATION: You can find Keats and other dogs/cats at the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, located at 1901 James River Road. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every day except Sunday. The phone number is 304-696-5551. Adoption fees are $95 for dogs and $45 for cats. The fee includes a free wellness exam and a voucher for spay or neuter. Pictures of other dogs are on the shelter’s Facebook page.