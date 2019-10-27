NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Osita is a beautiful black shepherd mix female. She is between 1-2 years old and weighs around 65 pounds.
NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: Osita has been spayed and is up-to-date on her shots. She is playful, sweet and dog friendly.
MORE INFORMATION: You can find Osita and other dogs/cats at the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, located at 1901 James River Road. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every day except Sunday. The phone number is 304-696-5551. Adoption fees are $95 for dogs and $45 for cats. The fee includes a free wellness exam and a voucher for spay or neuter. Pictures of other dogs are on the shelter’s Facebook page.