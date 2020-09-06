Essential reporting in volatile times.

Murphy was found as a stray and is looking for a new home. This sweet guy is 2 years old and weighs 56 lbs.

NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Murphy was found as a stray and is looking for a new home. This sweet guy is 2 years old and weighs 56 pounds and reported to be child-friendly by his finders, but is nervous in the shelter environment, so will need a patient family that will let him open up.

NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: {/span}Murphy loves other dogs and his ideal home would include another social, playful dog.

MORE INFORMATION: The Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, located at 1901 James River Road, currently is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If interested in adopting a dog or cat, call the shelter for an appointment at 304-696-5551. Adoption fee is $125 for dogs and $65 for cats.

Adoption applications are required and must be approved to adopt. You can find the adoption application and available animals at hcwanimalshelter.com.

