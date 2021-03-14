NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Coda is housebroken, neutered, and 9 years old. His owner had to go to assisted living.
NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: He likes people, prefers calm dogs, and is not friendly with cats. Coda knows how to sit, shake and lay down.
MORE INFORMATION: The Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, located at 1901 James River Road, currently is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If interested in adopting a dog or cat, call the shelter for an appointment at 304-696-5551. Adoption fee is $125 for dogs and $65 for cats.
Adoption applications are required and must be approved to adopt. You can find the adoption application and available animals at hcwanimalshelter.com.