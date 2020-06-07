NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Bellomy is a 2-year-old, 48 pound dog with the cutest ears around. This happy guy is shorter than his weight would suggest.
NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: He gets along well with other dogs. He seems interested in cats, but may do OK with a dog-savvy cat. Bellomy would do well in a home with older children. This sweet guy is looking for a family to love. He loves to be with his people, preferably cuddled up on the couch. He also enjoys walks around the neighborhood and playing a game of tug-o-war. He is housebroken, crate-trained and enjoys riding in the car.
MORE INFORMATION: You can find Bellomy and other dogs and cats at the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, located at 1901 James River Road.
Currently the shelter is closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If interested in adopting a dog or cat, call the shelter for an appointment. The phone number is 304-696-5551. Adoption fee is $125 for dogs and $65 for cats. Applications are required and must be approved before adoption. The adoption application and photos of available animals are online at hcwanimalshelter.com.