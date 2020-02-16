NAME, SIZE AND BREED: This is Biggie, a sweet female Beagle mix. She is 7 years old and weighs 27 pounds. She was brought into the shelter with 3 other dogs due to neglect.
NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: Biggie is friendly, fully vetted and is dog friendly.
MORE INFORMATION: If you think Biggie could be the right fit for your home, you can find her and other wonderful dogs and cats at the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, located at 1901 James River Road. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every day except Sunday. The phone number is 304-696-5551. Adoption fee is $125 for dogs and $65 for cats, which includes a free wellness exam from a local vet, vaccines, dewormer, flea/tick prevention, heartworm test and spay/neuter. Applications are required and must be approved before adoption. View pictures of other dogs on the shelter’s Facebook page under photos/albums.