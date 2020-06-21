NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Auburn is 5 years old and weighs 12 pounds. She is a sassy lady that loves people and being the center of attention.
NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: She is not afraid of dogs and may even chase them if she thinks they are invading her space. She prefers to be the only cat. Auburn shows her affection by nibbling on her favorite people; sometimes this turns into rough play, so she would do best with older children or in an adult-only home.
MORE INFORMATION: You can find Auburn and other dogs and cats at the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, located at 1901 James River Road. Currently the shelter is closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If interested in adopting a dog or cat, call the shelter for an appointment. The phone number is 304-696-5551. Adoption fee is $125 for dogs and $65 for cats. Applications are required and must be approved before adoption. The adoption application and photos of available animals are online at hcwanimalshelter.com.