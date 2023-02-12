NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Curly, a mixed breed, is about 1 1/2 years old and a great size for most at only 35 pounds.
NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: This little cutie is looking to be someone’s furry Valentine this year and every year after. Curly is a super-affectionate dog and loves to be cuddled up in your lap. He really enjoys going for walks and does well on a leash. Consider opening your heart to this sweet boy this Valentine’s Day!
MORE INFORMATION: If interested in adopting Curly or other dogs or cats, call the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Control shelter at 1901 James River Road for an appointment. The phone number is 304-696-5551. Adoption fee is $125 for dogs and $65 for cats. Adoption applications are required and must be approved to adopt. You can find the adoption application and available animals online at hcwanimalshelter.com.
