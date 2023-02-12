The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Curly is about 1½ years old and weighs 35 pounds. He is available for adoption at the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter.

 Submitted photo

NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Curly, a mixed breed, is about 1 1/2 years old and a great size for most at only 35 pounds.

NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: This little cutie is looking to be someone’s furry Valentine this year and every year after. Curly is a super-affectionate dog and loves to be cuddled up in your lap. He really enjoys going for walks and does well on a leash. Consider opening your heart to this sweet boy this Valentine’s Day!

