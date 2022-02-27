NAME, SIZE AND BREED: This boy is awesome! He is about a year old and 68 pounds. He was tied up to a tree for multiple days, but he doesn’t let his tough past affect him. He is a giant puppy who does well with other dogs.
NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: Hulk loves people and is good with children, though he may knock down young kids with his enthusiasm! Despite his size, Hulk does not pull hard on a leash, though he could benefit from some basic manners. Hulk would love to find a forever family to explore and enjoy life!
MORE INFORMATION: If interested in adopting a dog or cat, call the shelter for an appointment. The phone number is 304-696-5551. Adoption fee is $125 for dogs and $65 for cats. Adoption applications are required and must be approved to adopt. You can find the adoption application and available animals online at hcwanimalshelter.com.
