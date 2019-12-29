hnt1-78ku9ma2xf8mehk1i0c_original.jpg

Petey is a mixed male available for adoption.

 Courtesy of Gatha Seldomridge

NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Petey is a happy, playful guy who is looking for a new family. He is neutered, 3-5 years old and weighs 47 pounds.

NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: Petey was adopted, but circumstances changed for the adopter, so he was brought back. He is very sweet and loving with people and does great with the other dogs in the play yard.

MORE INFORMATION: You can find Petey and other dogs and cats at the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, located at 1901 James River Road. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every day except Sunday. The phone number is 304-696-5551.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.