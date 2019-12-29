NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Petey is a happy, playful guy who is looking for a new family. He is neutered, 3-5 years old and weighs 47 pounds.
NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: Petey was adopted, but circumstances changed for the adopter, so he was brought back. He is very sweet and loving with people and does great with the other dogs in the play yard.
MORE INFORMATION: You can find Petey and other dogs and cats at the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, located at 1901 James River Road. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every day except Sunday. The phone number is 304-696-5551.