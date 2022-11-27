The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Benny is a 4- to 6-yer-old, 62 pound Golden Retriever mix available for adoption at the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter.

 Submitted photo

NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Benny is the handsome boy of your dreams! He is a 4- to 6-year-old, 62-pound Golden Retriever mix who was found as a stray.

NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: He is a big, friendly guy who loves people. He rides well in a car and loves affection. Benny does need to work on his leash manners, but that should improve quickly with training. Benny may do OK as only dog or with slow introductions to calm dogs. He is house-trained.

