NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Benny is the handsome boy of your dreams! He is a 4- to 6-year-old, 62-pound Golden Retriever mix who was found as a stray.
NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: He is a big, friendly guy who loves people. He rides well in a car and loves affection. Benny does need to work on his leash manners, but that should improve quickly with training. Benny may do OK as only dog or with slow introductions to calm dogs. He is house-trained.
MORE INFORMATION: If interested in adopting Benny or other dogs or cats, call the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Control shelter at 1901 James River Road for an appointment. The phone number is 304-696-5551. Adoption fee is $125 for dogs and $65 for cats. Adoption applications are required and must be approved to adopt. You can find the adoption application and available animals online at hcwanimalshelter.com.
