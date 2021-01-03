NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Mitzi is a very friendly, vocal kitty. She is around 5 years old.
NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: She enjoys spending her days lounging around the free-roaming cat room and greeting new people and cats that come in.
MORE INFORMATION: Mitzi loves attention and wants to always know what’s going on.
The Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, located at 1901 James River Road, currently is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If interested in adopting a dog or cat, call the shelter at 304-696-5551 for an appointment. The adoption fee is $125 for dogs and $65 for cats.
Adoption applications are required and must be approved to adopt. The adoption application and available animals can be found online at hcwanimalshelter.com.