NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Juliana, a mixed breed, is 2 1/2 years old and weighs 57 pounds.
NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: This girl loves to play! She looks forward to spending time in the play yards with shelter staff throwing ball or running around with a stuffed animal! She is dog friendly, and knows the basic commands. Juliana is gentle, loves to be close to you and super easy on the leash. Juliana has been at the shelter since August and would love to find her forever home.
MORE INFORMATION: If interested in adopting Juliana or other dogs or cats, call the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Control shelter at 1901 James River Road for an appointment. The phone number is 304-696-5551. Adoption fee is $125 for dogs and $65 for cats. Adoption applications are required and must be approved to adopt. You can find the adoption application and available animals online at hcwanimalshelter.com.
