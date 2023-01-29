The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Juliana is a 2½-year-old mixed breed and weighs 57 pounds. She is available for adoption at the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter.

 Submitted photo

NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Juliana, a mixed breed, is 2 1/2 years old and weighs 57 pounds.

NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: This girl loves to play! She looks forward to spending time in the play yards with shelter staff throwing ball or running around with a stuffed animal! She is dog friendly, and knows the basic commands. Juliana is gentle, loves to be close to you and super easy on the leash. Juliana has been at the shelter since August and would love to find her forever home.

