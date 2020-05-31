NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Hoss is 3 years old and 63 pounds. He is a high-energy boy that loves to have fun. He loves to play with toys and is a strong chewer.
NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: Hoss had an ear infection that resulted in a painful hematoma. He had been treated for the infection and had surgery to repair his ear. His ears may be a chronic issue that needs to be managed. He needs an adult-only home.
MORE INFORMATION: You can find Hoss and other dogs and cats at the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, located at 1901 James River Road.
Currently the shelter is closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If interested in adopting a dog or cat, call the shelter for an appointment. The phone number is 304-696-5551. Adoption fee is $125 for dogs and $65 for cats. Applications are required and must be approved before adoption. The adoption application and photos of available animals are online at hcwanimalshelter.com.