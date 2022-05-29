NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Neco is a 6-year-old, 55-pound border collie mix who needs a new home with no cats.
NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: This sweet guy is playful, walks well on leash and is housebroken. He does well with female dogs, but requires a careful, slow introduction to male dogs. He seems to have herding breed tendencies, so would do best with an owner that will provide him an outlet for his nervous energy. Neco would love to meet you.
MORE INFORMATION: If interested in adopting a dog or cat, call the shelter for an appointment. The phone number is 304-696-5551. Adoption fee is $125 for dogs and $65 for cats. Adoption applications are required and must be approved to adopt. You can find the adoption application and available animals online at hcwanimalshelter.com.
