NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Montana is a male around 3 years old that weighs 70 pounds. He is very sweet and lovable with high energy.
NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: He is good around people but needs to be in a single-dog home with no cats.
MORE INFORMATION: Montana can’t wait to be a part of your family!
The Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, located at 1901 James River Road, currently is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If interested in adopting a dog or cat, call the shelter for an appointment at 304-696-5551. Adoption fee is $125 for dogs and $65 for cats.
Adoption applications are required and must be approved to adopt. You can find the adoption application and available animals at hcwanimalshelter.com.