NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Sweet Tart is a sweet, wiggly girl looking for a forever family.
NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: While she was initially very scared and difficult to catch, she has opened up into an outgoing, friendly girl. She will require a securely fenced yard or an adopter committed to leash walking. Sweet Tart would prefer to be the only pet in the home. She will wiggle her way into your heart.
MORE INFORMATION: The Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, located at 1901 James River Road, currently is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If interested in adopting a dog or cat, call the shelter for an appointment at 304-696-5551. Adoption fee is $125 for dogs and $65 for cats.
Adoption applications are required and must be approved to adopt. You can find the adoption application and available animals at hcwanimalshelter.com.