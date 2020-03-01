NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Little Zane is a year-old mixed male. He weighs 42 pounds and was owner-surrendered along with a cat.
NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: He is very sweet and loving and is dog- and cat-friendly. Zane has been at the shelter for three weeks.
MORE INFORMATION: You can find Zane and other wonderful dogs and cats at the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, located at 1901 James River Road. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every day except Sunday. The phone number is 304-696-5551. Adoption fee is $125 for dogs and $65 for cats, which includes a free wellness exam from a local vet, vaccines, dewormer, flea/tick prevention, heartworm test and spay/neuter. Applications are required and must be approved before adoption. View pictures of other dogs on the shelter’s Facebook page under photos/albums or on its new website, hcwanimalshelter.com.