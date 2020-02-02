NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Wayne is a beautiful, lovable brindle Boxer mixed dog. He is between 3-5 years old, and weighs 75 pounds.
NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: Wayne is good around kids but is dog selective. He loves his toys and bones and is always curious of what is going on around him. Wayne loves to hang around the girls in the office and greet the public!
MORE INFORMATION: You can find Wayne and other dogs and cats at the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, located at 1901 James River Road. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every day except Sunday. The phone number is 304-696-5551. Adoption fee is $125 for dogs and $65 for cats, which includes a free wellness exam from a local vet, vaccines, dewormer, flea/tick prevention, heartworm test and spay/neuter. Applications are required and must be approved before adoption. View pictures of other dogs on the shelter’s Facebook page under photos/albums.