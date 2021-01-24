NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Malcolm is around 3 years old, weighs 47 pounds, and is looking for his forever home!
NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: Malcom is a sweet boy, but requires an owner with prior dog experience and patience. Malcolm loves meeting new people but can get nervous in new situations or when being corrected, so needs a confident owner who can continue to reassure him the world is full of friends. Malcolm may benefit from another playful, social dog in the home to help guide him. Malcolm has shown promise with brief interactions with cats, but has not been formally tested. Due to his sensitive nature, Malcolm would do better in a home without young children.
MORE INFORMATION: The Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, located at 1901 James River Road, currently is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If interested in adopting a dog or cat, call the shelter for an appointment at 304-696-5551. Adoption fee is $125 for dogs and $65 for cats.
Adoption applications are required and must be approved to adopt. You can find the adoption application and available animals at hcwanimalshelter.com.