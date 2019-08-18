NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Autumn May was brought into the shelter as an owner surrender. She is a year-old brindle mix and weighs 58 pounds.
NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: Autumn is spayed, house-broken and crate trained. She is very sweet and loving but is dog selected and not cat friendly. Autumn was found by her previous owner with a broken leg and eye injury when hit by a car. She has been at the shelter for almost two months.
MORE INFORMATION: You can find Autumn May and other dogs and cats at the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, located at 1901 James River Road. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every day except Sunday. The phone number is 304-696-5551. Adoption fees are $95 for dogs and $25 for cats. The fee includes a free wellness exam and a voucher for spay or neuter. You may also view pictures of other dogs on the shelter's Facebook page under photos/albums.