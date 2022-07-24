NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Meet Fortune! Fortune is a 3- to 4-year-old, 50-pound Labrador who came to the shelter as a stray.
NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: He is good with other dogs and farm animals. He has never met a cat as far as we know. He is very friendly and sweet. He is also housebroken and is not destructive when left alone. It’s recommended he be in a home with no young kids.
MORE INFORMATION: If interested in adopting a dog or cat, call the shelter for an appointment. The phone number is 304-696-5551. Adoption fee is $125 for dogs and $65 for cats.
Currently there is a $100 sponsorship for any dog that has been at the shelter over a month, making the adoption fee $25. Adoption applications are required and must be approved to adopt. You can find the adoption application and available animals online at hcwanimalshelter.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.