 Submitted photo

NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Meet Fortune! Fortune is a 3- to 4-year-old, 50-pound Labrador who came to the shelter as a stray.

NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: He is good with other dogs and farm animals. He has never met a cat as far as we know. He is very friendly and sweet. He is also housebroken and is not destructive when left alone. It’s recommended he be in a home with no young kids.

