NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Ruckus is a 5- to 6-year-old, 52-pound female dog. She came in with Max after their owner passed away.
NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: She loves to play with toys and is housebroken.
MORE INFORMATION: You can find Ruckus at the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, located at 1901 James River Road, along with other dogs and cats. Currently, the shelter is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If interested in adopting a dog or cat, call the shelter for an appointment at 304-696-5551. Adoption fee is $125 for dogs and $65 for cats.
Adoption applications are required and must be approved to adopt. You can find the adoption application and available animals at hcwanimalshelter.com.