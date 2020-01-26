NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Velma has been at the shelter for over 7 months. She is mixed female approximately 5 years old and weighs 51 pounds.
NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: Velma adores people. She will try to grab your arm with her paw when you walk by the cage just to get your attention. She has a lot of energy and prefers male dogs who like to run and wrestle as much as she does. Velma is up-to-date on shots, spayed and is ready to find her forever home.
MORE INFORMATION: You can find Velma and other wonderful dogs and cats at the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, located at 1901 James River Road. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every day except Sunday. The phone number is 304-696-5551. Adoption fee is $125 for dogs and $65 for cats, which includes a free wellness exam from a local vet, vaccines, dewormer, flea/tick prevention, heartworm test and spay/neuter. Applications are required and must be approved before adoption. View pictures of other dogs on the shelter’s Facebook page under photos/albums.