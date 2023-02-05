The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Mario is a 4-year-old mixed breed and weighs 33 pounds. He is available for adoption at the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter.

 Submitted photo

NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Mario is around 4 years old and weighs 33 pounds.

NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: This little guy is the perfect size! He was a little nervous when he arrived at the shelter, but quickly warmed up to staff members. Mario is dog friendly but may need some time to warm up. He is not cat friendly, though. Mario loves human pets and hugs!

