NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Teeko is a 14-year-old terrier mix who weighs 20 pounds. He was surrendered to the shelter due to neglect.
He is considered a special-needs dog due to neurological issues and a compressed disc in his back, which leads to trouble using his back legs with stairs and jumping.
NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: Teeko is a young 14-year-old who gets along with other dogs and loves to cuddle with his person. He is somewhat house trained but needs to be monitored closely to prevent accidents.
MORE INFORMATION: Teeko is currently in foster care, but if interested, contact the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, located at 1901 James River Road.
Currently the shelter is closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
If interested in adopting a dog or cat, call the shelter for an appointment. The phone number is 304-696-5551.
Adoption fee is $125 for dogs and $65 for cats, which includes a free wellness exam from a local vet, vaccines, dewormer, flea/tick prevention, heartworm test and spay/neuter.
Applications are required and must be approved before adoption.
View pictures of other dogs on the shelter’s Facebook page under photos/albums or on its new website, hcwanimalshelter.com.