NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Lays is about a year old and estimated to have been born April 2020. She is very adventurous and spunky. Lays is the mother of Doritos (the white one) who is 5 months old.
NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: They like to cuddle with each other. Lays is very affectionate, Dorito isn’t as outgoing but will let you hold and love on her once she knows you well. They are sponsored if adopted together.
MORE INFORMATION: If interested in adopting a dog or cat, call the shelter for an appointment. The phone number is 304-696-5551. Adoption fee is $125 for dogs and $65 for cats. Adoption applications are required and must be approved to adopt. You can find the adoption application and available animals online at hcwanimalshelter.com.
