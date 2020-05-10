NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Kane is an 80-pound, 3- to 5-year-old dog who has an exuberance for life. He is known as the “happiest dog in the shelter.”
NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: Kane is good with playful dogs with a proper on-leash introduction. He would make a fantastic running companion, as he will stay right by your side. Kane would love to be your travel buddy. He’d rather ride shotgun, but is content in the backseat if that’s what you prefer. He would love to cuddle up and play with his person. He needs some leash training as he doesn’t seem to know his own size, but with some basic obedience and an exercise plan will be a fantastic companion.
MORE INFORMATION: You can find Kane and other dogs and cats at the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, located at 1901 James River Road.
Currently the shelter is closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
If interested in adopting a dog or cat, call the shelter for an appointment. The phone number is 304-696-5551.
Adoption fee is $125 for dogs and $65 for cats. Applications are required and must be approved before adoption.
The adoption application and photos of available animals are online at hcwanimalshelter.com.