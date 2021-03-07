NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Meet Bonsai! This 2- to 3-year-old, 45-pound male was brought to the shelter because he was left tied up 24/7.
NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: This guy is very smart and eager to please and earn treats. He loves puzzle toys! Due to his past, he does have some food aggression and needs to be fed carefully and away from people. He would prefer a home without young kids.
Bonsai is very friendly with other dogs he crosses paths with on walks, but due to resource guarding should be the only pet in his home.
MORE INFORMATION: The Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, located at 1901 James River Road, currently is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If interested in adopting a dog or cat, call the shelter for an appointment at 304-696-5551. Adoption fee is $125 for dogs and $65 for cats.
Adoption applications are required and must be approved to adopt. You can find the adoption application and available animals at hcwanimalshelter.com.