NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Goliath is a 5-year-old, 98-pound mixed-breed dog with a massive head.
NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: This guy is sweet, but strong. He cannot be around other animals, including other dogs. Due to his size, he should not be in a home with young children. Goliath can jump a four-foot fence so must have a six-foot fence or be leash-walked at all times. Goliath loves people and is a low-energy dog who would enjoy a home where he can relax with his people, though he’d enjoy an occasional stroll.
MORE INFORMATION: The Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, located at 1901 James River Road, currently is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If interested in adopting a dog or cat, call the shelter at 304-696-5551 for an appointment. The adoption fee is $125 for dogs and $65 for cats.
Adoption applications are required and must be approved to adopt. The adoption application and available animals can be found online at hcwanimalshelter.com.