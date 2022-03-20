NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Aza is a very nervous and sweet 1-year-old, 40-pound female dog. She really wants an understanding, patient, and nurturing home.
NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: Aza was surrendered on Dec. 2, 2021, due to landlord issues. Aza is dog friendly and house trained. She is very stressed and scared at the shelter, and we expect her to do better in a home setting. Due to fear she can act protective of the people she trusts, but with reassurance she is learning to accept new friends.
MORE INFORMATION: If interested in adopting a dog or cat, call the shelter for an appointment. The phone number is 304-696-5551. Adoption fee is $125 for dogs and $65 for cats. Adoption applications are required and must be approved to adopt. You can find the adoption application and available animals online at hcwanimalshelter.com.
