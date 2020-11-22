NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Laser is a 3- to 4-year-old, 63-pound, mixed-breed dog looking for a family to love him.
NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: Laser is slow to trust new people and can be a bit shy at first. He is looking for a quiet home with no young children, though he has previously lived with kids. He has been warming up with time and patience, and needs an experienced owner that will continue to build his trust. Laser has done well with other dogs and previously lived with cats.
MORE INFORMATION: The Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, located at 1901 James River Road, currently is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If interested in adopting a dog or cat, call the shelter for an appointment at 304-696-5551. Adoption fee is $125 for dogs and $65 for cats.
Adoption applications are required and must be approved to adopt. You can find the adoption application and available animals at hcwanimalshelter.com.