Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Laser1a.jpg

Laser is a 3- to 4-year-old, 63-pound mixed-breed dog. 

 Submitted photo

NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Laser is a 3- to 4-year-old, 63-pound, mixed-breed dog looking for a family to love him.

NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: Laser is slow to trust new people and can be a bit shy at first. He is looking for a quiet home with no young children, though he has previously lived with kids. He has been warming up with time and patience, and needs an experienced owner that will continue to build his trust. Laser has done well with other dogs and previously lived with cats.

MORE INFORMATION: The Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, located at 1901 James River Road, currently is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If interested in adopting a dog or cat, call the shelter for an appointment at 304-696-5551. Adoption fee is $125 for dogs and $65 for cats.

Adoption applications are required and must be approved to adopt. You can find the adoption application and available animals at hcwanimalshelter.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.