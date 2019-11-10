Velma

Photo by Martha Cummings

 Courtesy of Martha Cummings

NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Velma has been at the shelter since May, all summer and fall. She is a mixed breed, 5 years old, and weighs 50 pounds.

NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: Velma is a good girl but dog selective. She seems to get along with young males that she can dominate, so she more than likely needs to be the only dog in the home. She is strong and would need daily exercise. Velma is spayed and up to date on her shots.

MORE INFORMATION: You can find Velma and other dogs and cats at the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, located at 1901 James River Road. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every day except Sunday. The phone number is 304-696-5551. Adoption fees are $95 for dogs and $45 for cats. The fee includes a free wellness exam and a voucher for spay or neuter.

