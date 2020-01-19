NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Ringo is a male coon hound. He is between 1-2 years old and weighs 54 lbs.
NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: Ringo has a sweet personality and loves people. His has medium energy level so he likes to play a bit and then quickly chills out. Ringo has been neutered.
MORE INFORMATION: You can find Ringo and other wonderful dogs and cats at the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, located at 1901 James River Road. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every day except Sunday. The phone number is 304-696-5551. Adoption fee is $125 for dogs and $65 for cats, which includes a free wellness exam from a local vet, vaccines, dewormer, flea/tick prevention, heartworm test and spay/neuter. Applications are required and must be approved before adoption. View pictures of other dogs on the shelter’s Facebook page under photos/albums.