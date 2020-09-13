NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Tarzan is a 3-year-old, 63-pound Labrador mix who is looking for a special family.
NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: He can be a friendly guy but is nervous about having his face touched or a leash put on, so will require some time to settle into a new home.
MORE INFORMATION: The Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, located at 1901 James River Road, currently is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If interested in adopting a dog or cat, call the shelter for an appointment at 304-696-5551. Adoption fee is $125 for dogs and $65 for cats.
Adoption applications are required and must be approved to adopt. You can find the adoption application and available animals at hcwanimalshelter.com.