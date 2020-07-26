NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Lilly was found as a stray running on the train tracks. She is about 2 years old and 21 pounds. She’s very friendly and athletic.
NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: She will need a home with a secure fence or have plans for her to get plenty of on leash exercise.
MORE INFORMATION: If you think Lilly would be a good fit for your family please submit an application. The Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, located at 1901 James River Road, currently is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If interested in adopting a dog or cat, call the shelter for an appointment at 304-696-5551. Adoption fee is $125 for dogs and $65 for cats.
Adoption applications are required and must be approved to adopt. You can find the adoption application and available animals at hcwanimalshelter.com.