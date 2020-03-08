NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Boomer is a male hound mix who was brought into the shelter as a stray. He is between 1-2 years old and weighs 48 pounds.
NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: Boomer is very sweet with people, and walks well on a leash. He takes a while to warm up to other dogs in the play yard but does eventually settle in and play.
