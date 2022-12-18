NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Maybelline wants a family for Christmas! She is 2 1/2 years old and weighs around 48 lbs.
NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: Maybelline wants to be close to people and loves hugs! She doesn’t mind short walks or hiking. She is dog selective and not cat friendly. Maybelline has been at the shelter since June and it is taking its toll on her. She needs someone to put a smile on her face.
MORE INFORMATION: If interested in adopting Maybelline or other dogs or cats, call the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Control shelter at 1901 James River Road for an appointment. The phone number is 304-696-5551. Adoption fee is $125 for dogs and $65 for cats. Adoption applications are required and must be approved to adopt. You can find the adoption application and available animals online at hcwanimalshelter.com.
