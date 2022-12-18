The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Maybelline (2).jpg

Maybelline is 2½ years old and available for adoption at the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter.

 Submitted photo

NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Maybelline wants a family for Christmas! She is 2 1/2 years old and weighs around 48 lbs.

NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: Maybelline wants to be close to people and loves hugs! She doesn’t mind short walks or hiking. She is dog selective and not cat friendly. Maybelline has been at the shelter since June and it is taking its toll on her. She needs someone to put a smile on her face.

