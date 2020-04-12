NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Cascade (the brindle) was brought in as a stray with her best friend, Junior. From what we’ve observed at the shelter, they are bonded and will need to be adopted together. She is 55 pounds and 2-3 years old. She enjoys relaxing in the play yard with her buddy, Junior. He is about 3 years old and 56 lbs. He is very attached to her and they can often be found curled up in a bed together. He walks pretty nicely on leash, though he could use some training.
NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: Both know some basic commands and seem eager to learn more! Junior and Cascade do get along with other dogs, but may do best not sharing their home with others.
MORE INFORMATION: You can find Cascade and Junior and other wonderful dogs and cats at the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, located at 1901 James River Road.
Currently the shelter is closed to the public due to the COVID-19.
If interested in adopting a dog or cat, call the shelter for an appointment. The phone number is 304-696-5551.
Adoption fee is $125 for dogs and $65 for cats, which includes a free wellness exam from a local vet, vaccines, dewormer, flea/tick prevention, heartworm test and spay/neuter.
Applications are required and must be approved before adoption.
View pictures of other dogs on the shelter’s Facebook page under photos/albums or on its new website, hcwanimalshelter.com.