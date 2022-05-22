NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Scott is very playful and loving with people he trusts. He is 64 pounds and is 3 years old.
NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: He is looking for a low-traffic home with no young kids (they still make him nervous). He could be an only dog or live with a playful, well-balanced female dog. Scott rides well in the car. He is reported to be housebroken and comes with sponsored training for an approved adopter. The shelter stress has caused him to lose weight. Scott has been at the shelter over a year since March 23, 2021. He needs a foster or adopter now!
MORE INFORMATION: If interested in adopting a dog or cat, call the shelter for an appointment. The phone number is 304-696-5551. Adoption fee is $125 for dogs and $65 for cats. Adoption applications are required and must be approved to adopt. You can find the adoption application and available animals online at hcwanimalshelter.com.
