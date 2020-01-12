NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Penny is a sweet beagle mix. She is between 2-3 years old and weighs 50 pounds.
NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: Penny has a laid-back demeanor and is dog friendly.
MORE INFORMATION: If you think Penny could be the right fit for your home, you can find her and other dogs and cats at the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, located at 1901 James River Road. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every day except Sunday. The phone number is 304-696-5551. Adoption fee is $125 for dogs and $65 for cats, which includes a free wellness exam from a local vet, vaccines, dewormer, flea/tick prevention, heartworm test and spay/neuter. View pictures of other dogs on the shelter’s Facebook page under photos/albums.