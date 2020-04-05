NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Will is a male coon hound. He is 2 to 3 years old and 60 pounds.
NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: He is a high energy boy and can be selective with other male dogs. He enjoys playing with other high energy females.
He needs a physical fence and home without cats or small dogs.
MORE INFORMATION: You can find Will and other wonderful dogs and cats at the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, located at 1901 James River Road.
Currently the shelter is closed to the public due to the COVID-19.
If interested in adopting a dog or cat, call the shelter for an appointment. The phone number is 304-696-5551.
Adoption fee is $125 for dogs and $65 for cats, which includes a free wellness exam from a local vet, vaccines, dewormer, flea/tick prevention, heartworm test and spay/neuter.
Applications are required and must be approved before adoption.
View pictures of other dogs on the shelter’s Facebook page under photos/albums or on its new website, hcwanimalshelter.com.