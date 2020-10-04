NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Bette Midler is an adorable petite 3- to 4-year-old female who came to us with very severe flea allergy dermatitis. She received proper flea prevention and treatment for her infection and now is growing in a soft coat of beautiful hair.
NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: Bette loves attention and cuddles. She is looking for the perfect family to complete her glow up!
MORE INFORMATION: You can find Bette at the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, located at 1901 James River Road, along with other dogs and cats. Currently, the shelter is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If interested in adopting a dog or cat, call the shelter for an appointment at 304-696-5551. Adoption fee is $125 for dogs and $65 for cats.
Adoption applications are required and must be approved to adopt. You can find the adoption application and available animals at hcwanimalshelter.com.