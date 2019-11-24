1124-dog

Photo by Martha Cummings

 Courtesy of Martha Cummings

NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Azalea is a 2-year-old, 32 lb. female.

NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: She gets along with other dogs and people. She is nervous in new situations so needs a family that will be patient and allow her to blossom. Once she knows she is safe, she is loving, cuddly and friendly.

MORE INFORMATION: You can find Azalea and other dogs and cats at the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, located at 1901 James River Road. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every day except Sunday. The phone number is 304-696-5551.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.