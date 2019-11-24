NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Azalea is a 2-year-old, 32 lb. female.
NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: She gets along with other dogs and people. She is nervous in new situations so needs a family that will be patient and allow her to blossom. Once she knows she is safe, she is loving, cuddly and friendly.
MORE INFORMATION: You can find Azalea and other dogs and cats at the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, located at 1901 James River Road. The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every day except Sunday. The phone number is 304-696-5551.