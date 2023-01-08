NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Mayweather is a mixed boy who is around 4 years old and weighs 60 pounds.
NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: He came into the shelter fighting for his life, and that is how this boy got his name. He had some major injuries and required immediate vet care. Mayweather is doing fantastic now and through the entire painful process he showed nothing but love and affection. Mayweather is so kind and wants nothing more than to have a home where he can show his family that he is the best boy!
MORE INFORMATION: If interested in adopting Mayweather or other dogs or cats, call the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Control shelter at 1901 James River Road for an appointment. The phone number is 304-696-5551. Adoption fee is $125 for dogs and $65 for cats. Adoption applications are required and must be approved to adopt. You can find the adoption application and available animals online at hcwanimalshelter.com.
