The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Mayweather (2).png

Mayweather is a 4-year-old mixed breed who weighs 60 pounds. He is available for adoption at the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter.

 Submitted photo

NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Mayweather is a mixed boy who is around 4 years old and weighs 60 pounds.

NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: He came into the shelter fighting for his life, and that is how this boy got his name. He had some major injuries and required immediate vet care. Mayweather is doing fantastic now and through the entire painful process he showed nothing but love and affection. Mayweather is so kind and wants nothing more than to have a home where he can show his family that he is the best boy!

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you