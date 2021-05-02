NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Sly is a 9- to 12-month-old, 73-pound dog. He was surrendered to the shelter April 27 after his owner died.
NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: He is very sweet and loves people and being pet. He can be strong so would benefit from some leash manners. Sly is accepting adoption applications now.
MORE INFORMATION: The Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, located at 1901 James River Road, currently is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If interested in adopting a dog or cat, call the shelter for an appointment at 304-696-5551. Adoption fee is $125 for dogs and $65 for cats.
Adoption applications are required and must be approved to adopt. You can find the adoption application and available animals at hcwanimalshelter.com.